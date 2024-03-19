Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A section of the promenade has been closed since November and water filled plastic barriers have been put in place at regular intervals along the seafront after storms washed away sand from the beach, leaving a larger drop onto a rockier beach.

Information obtained under the Freedom of Information Act and shared with the Northumberland Gazette shows that in the first 14 weeks of the barriers being in place, the council spent £3,696 on hiring the barriers and £3,702 on having workers keep them topped up with water.

This works out at over £500 per week, with a permanent solution still months away from being implemented. The council also incurred an upfront cost to install the barriers of £1,460.

The southernmost section of the promenade has been blocked off, but is still accessible via the dunes. (Photo by National World)

A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council said: “We know the promenade is an important and much-loved feature on this section of coast and keeping the public safe is our top priority.

“Storms and recent waves of bad weather have caused significant damage, stripping away much of the sand, significantly increasing the height between the promenade and the beach. In some areas this is now over an 18ft drop.

“We are now developing proposals for a permanent solution, and we will involve the public and stakeholders in any proposed long-term changes.”

Tony Dunn from Blyth Running Club organises the annual DK Mile race series and said the current safety arrangements have created logistical problems for the UK Athletics licenced events.

Plastic barriers have been placed along the promenade to warn of the sheer drop off. (Photo by National World)

The route for the Friday evening mile races, which start on Links Road and end at the bottom of the promenade, has had to be remeasured as the finishing area is now blocked off.

Tony said: “To move it to the other side of the barrier, we have now had to implement loads of different safety precautions.

“The further we take the finish line down the promenade, away from the block, the further we have got to take the start line up Links Road and the bigger the gap for the timekeepers to cover.”

Tony added that he has been pressing the council to install permanent safety measures or lights on the promenade for over three years, in the hope that junior running sessions organised in evenings by the club could continue during dark winter nights and that public safety on the path might improve.

He also claims the current temporary solution, in addition to being expensive, restricts the access of people with disabilities to the southern section of the promenade, while able bodied people can reach the path unrestricted via the dunes.

The blocked off section of the path includes some memorial benches and a life preserver.

Tony’s son has Rubinstein–Taybi syndrome and autism, and prior to the barricade being put up he often enjoyed sitting on the benches on that section of the promenade.

Tony said: “I cannot say to him that we are not allowed to go across there when there are other people there.

“It is heartbreaking that he cannot do that, and at the same time I feel awkward bringing that up because I have been fighting from [the public safety] angle for years now and I have been ignored.”

He added: “It is possible to be annoyed at the council’s action for more than one reason.”

A council spokesperson said: “Whilst we understand some people are frustrated by being unable to use a short section of the southernmost end of the promenade, it is vital they follow the measures that have been put in place.

“The southernmost section is the worst affected area with the greatest drop, and therefore preventative access measures have been put in place for public safety.

“Installation of these barriers and signage ensures promenade users are alerted to the risk along the edge. Without these in place users may be unaware of the additional dangers this area poses, and safety is paramount.

“We would strongly advise anyone choosing to ignore these signs not to.”

The council also said consultation work will begin shortly on a more permanent safety arrangement on the promenade, but admitted this would not be an instant fix to the problem.

A council spokesperson said:"We intend to consult on the design and location of future edge protection measures along the promenade this spring with a view to finalise the design and installing measures later this year.