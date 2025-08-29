RNLI and Coastguard rescue pair cut off by tide on Holy Island causeway - 90 minutes outside safe crossing times

A fresh appeal has been made for visitors to Holy Island to check the safe crossing times following the second rescue in a week.

Two people in a vehicle were stranded by the incoming tide as they tried to cross the causeway on Wednesday, August 27.

The pair managed to wade to the refuge box where they were rescued by Seahouses inshore lifeboat crew with assistance from Seahouses and Berwick Coastguard teams.

They were cold but otherwise unharmed and passed into the care of North East Ambulance Service.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat at Holy Island causeway. Picture: RNLI/Jess Curtis

Humber Coastguard raised the alarm at 5.40pm – 90 minutes after the safe crossing time ended at 4.10pm.

RNLI volunteer crew member Chris Leicester said: "This is a really positive result from an incredibly dangerous situation. It is our second shout to the causeway in under a week and a stark reminder to all visitors to Holy Island you must check safe crossing times before travelling.”

A family of two adults and three children were rescued after their car was partially submerged on the causeway on August 21. The adults were perched on the door frames, while the children had climbed onto the roof for safety.

Despite multiple warning signs, digital displays and consistent public safety messaging vehicles continue to be caught out by the fast-rising North Sea.

In a recent warning, Cllr Gordon Stewart, Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member for public safety, said: “Around 10 to 20 vehicles are stranded on the causeway each year, often with holidaymakers watching their cars – and their carefully planned breaks disappear under the water.

“With more people choosing ‘staycations’ it is crucial for visitors to strictly observe the times because the tide rises rapidly and without warning, turning the causeway from a road to a waterway within a matter of minutes.

“Each rescue puts not only lives and property at risk but places unnecessary pressure on the RNLI and HM Coastguard, whose teams respond to these fully preventable emergencies.

“The old saying ‘Time and tide wait for no man’ is a truth soon learned the hard way by people who try to outrun the sea.”

Safe crossing times can be checked at https://holyislandcrossingtimes.northumberland.gov.uk