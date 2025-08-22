A family had to be rescued by emergency services after the car they were in became stranded when attempting to cross Holy Island’s causeway during high tide.

Information about the incident has been detailed in a Facebook post by the Berwick Coastguard rescue team, which was called out at 2.35pm on Thursday, August 21.

It said that the other emergency services present were Eyemouth Coastguard, Holy Island Coastguard, Seahouses Coastguard Rescue Team, RNLI Seahouses Lifeboat, Northumbria Police and North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

The post also included the following: “The car, with two adults and three children onboard, was found partially submerged with water over the bonnet.

Holy Island's causeway. File image.

“The adults were perched on the door frames, while the children had climbed onto the roof for safety. The vehicle appeared at risk of being swept from the causeway.

“Our team quickly deployed in full water rescue PPE and made our way to the casualties. All five were stabilised using life jackets and a ResQ sled, before being safely brought back to the mainland and handed into the care of waiting ambulance crews.”