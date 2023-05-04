Walking trail which passes through Northumberland to be renamed after King Charles
A national walking trail which passes through Northumberland is to be renamed to mark the coronation.
The 2,700-mile England’s Coast Path hugs the coast taking in towns and villages between Berwick and Blyth, including the likes of Amble, Warkworth, Alnmouth, Craster, Seahouses and Bamburgh.
It will now be known as the King Charles III England Coast Path in recognition of his deep love and concern for England’s wildlife, natural and rural places.
Natural England has worked in partnership with local access authorities to open 794 miles of the route so far and the trail will be fully walkable by the end of 2024 – connecting communities from Northumberland to Cumbria via Cornwall.
Signage featuring the new name will only be installed as new stretches of the trail are established, with existing signage retained elsewhere along the route until it requires replacing.
Thérèse Coffey, Environment Secretary said: “The King is a dedicated champion of nature in our country. He spearheaded efforts to move to more environmentally friendly farming techniques and through his Prince’s Foundation has sought to highlight how education can foster responsible stewardship towards the planet and the natural environment.
“The coronation marks the beginning of a new chapter in our national story and it’s fitting that nature and the public will benefit from these lasting commemorations for years to come.”
Earlier this year, English Heritage announced that it will enhance and create 100 meadows at 100 of its sites across the country – including Dunstanburgh Castle which is on the Coast Path.