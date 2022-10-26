The route from Amble to Bamburgh is the latest stretch of the England Coast Path National Trail to open – set to become the longest managed walking route in the world.

The easy-to-follow walking route hugs the coast taking in towns and villages including Warkworth, Alnmouth, Boulmer, Craster, Embleton bay, Low Newton-by-the-Sea, Beadnell and Seahouses before reaching Bamburgh.

The Northumberland coast is a recognised Heritage Coast and most of it is designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty characterised by coastal cliffs and rocky headlands, sandy bays and intertidal habitats, which support a variety of flora and fauna.

Low Newton by-the-Sea and the beach at St Mary's Haven, with Dunstanburgh Castle just visible on the horizon.

Thirteen miles of this coast are managed by the National Trust, maintaining habitat in the wildflower rich dunes,

The 31-mile stretch upgrades much of the existing Northumberland Coast Path, between Amble and Bamburgh, to National Trail status, with improved signage, surfacing, and footbridges, where needed.

Once such location is Football Hole at Low Newton-by-the-Sea where a wooden footbridge will be installed across uneven and sandy ground. This stretch of the England Coast Path will eventually help connect the country’s entire coastline into one continuous trail.

The England Coast Path socio-economic baseline study showed that over £379 million is spent in the national economy as a result of trips to English coastal paths, of which £350 million is spent within local coastal economies (within 10 miles of the path).

Councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member for healthy lives with Northumberland County Council, said: “The England Coast Path is a great achievement for our county, the region and the country and is a fabulous legacy.

"The improvements made to coastal access will enable people to walk along a high-quality National Trail and enjoy this part of our stunning coastline. Outdoor exercise contributes to people’s mental wellbeing and physical health and visitors to Northumberland contribute millions to the local economy.

"It is estimated over £350 million is spent in the national economy as a result of trips to use English coastal paths and the area within 10 miles of it and this is a fantastic addition to Northumberland's offer."

Christine Venus, Natural England area manager said: “England has some of the most spectacular coastlines in the world and the England Coast Path is giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy them.

“The glorious route from Amble to Bamburgh is now vastly improved and will help connect people with the natural environment allowing them to enjoy and appreciate the coastal landscape, wildlife, local heritage and coastal towns and villages.

“Visits to the coast remain one of our most popular activities and are worth millions of pounds to our regional economy.”