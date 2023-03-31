English Heritage and Plantlife meadows scheme includes sites in Northumberland
To celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, English Heritage has announced that it will enhance and create 100 meadows at 100 of its sites across the country – with six of them being in Northumberland.
Whilst the charity’s estate is relatively unusual in not having been subject to changing agricultural policy, it says the grassland surrounding its historic monuments has become “municipalised” over the past century – diminishing the botanical diversity enjoyed by earlier generations.
As well as benefiting nature, it adds that the project is useful because healthy grasslands are proven to tackle pollution and permanently lock away atmospheric carbon below ground.
The sites to be covered include Berwick-upon-Tweed Castle and Ramparts, Dunstanburgh Castle, Etal Castle, Heddon-on-the-Wall – Hadrian's Wall, Norham Castle and Prudhoe Castle in Northumberland.
Kate Mavor, English Heritage’s chief executive, said: “The King’s coronation is a significant moment in history and we wanted to mark it in a meaningful way, in a way that combines two of His Majesty’s passions – nature and heritage.
“We’re creating more natural spaces at the heart of our historic properties, ensuring that wildflowers and wildlife can flourish there once again, and helping our visitors to step back into history and experience something with which the sites’ historic occupants would have been familiar.”
English Heritage is partnering with Plantlife, Europe's largest charity dedicated to saving wild plants and fungi, on this initiative.
Plantlife will provide resources and expertise, skills development training and also knowledge exchange opportunities as the project progresses.
The other sites in the project include the world-famous Stonehenge in Wiltshire, Jewel Tower in London and Barnard Castle in County Durham.