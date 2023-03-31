Whilst the charity’s estate is relatively unusual in not having been subject to changing agricultural policy, it says the grassland surrounding its historic monuments has become “municipalised” over the past century – diminishing the botanical diversity enjoyed by earlier generations.

As well as benefiting nature, it adds that the project is useful because healthy grasslands are proven to tackle pollution and permanently lock away atmospheric carbon below ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sites to be covered include Berwick-upon-Tweed Castle and Ramparts, Dunstanburgh Castle, Etal Castle, Heddon-on-the-Wall – Hadrian's Wall, Norham Castle and Prudhoe Castle in Northumberland.

Norham Castle. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Kate Mavor, English Heritage’s chief executive, said: “The King’s coronation is a significant moment in history and we wanted to mark it in a meaningful way, in a way that combines two of His Majesty’s passions – nature and heritage.

“We’re creating more natural spaces at the heart of our historic properties, ensuring that wildflowers and wildlife can flourish there once again, and helping our visitors to step back into history and experience something with which the sites’ historic occupants would have been familiar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

English Heritage is partnering with Plantlife, Europe's largest charity dedicated to saving wild plants and fungi, on this initiative.

Plantlife will provide resources and expertise, skills development training and also knowledge exchange opportunities as the project progresses.

Dunstanburgh Castle.