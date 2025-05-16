Bamburgh Beach has been named the best place to go for a mindful walk in the UK for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Millets have revealed the UK’s best destinations to go for a mindful walk by analysing walks in which reviews mentioned the words: peaceful, relaxing, calm, tranquil, serene or idyllic as well as the overall Tripadvisor reviews.

Taking the top spot with a ‘mindful score’ of 9.6 is the 3.5-mile Northumberland coastal walk from Bamburgh to Seahouses offering views of the North Sea, Bamburgh Castle and the Farne Islands.

The walk is mostly flat, making it an accessible route for most fitness levels, meaning visitors can fully appreciate the views around them without any worries about navigating difficult terrain.

Following in second place is Thetford Forest with a score of 8.19, and rounding out the top three is the Tolkien Trail , is located in Lancashire, with a score of 7.67.

Jodie Warburton, blog author and outdoor enthusiast at Millets, comments, “There are so many benefits to spending time outdoors, from helping you get better sleep to helping you clear your mind. And with so many places to explore- there is no better place than the walks on our doorsteps

"Not only does walking give us the perfect excuse to get outside and enjoy nature, but it is also proven to reduce stress and increase energy levels. With this in mind, we have analysed Tripadvisor reviews and ratings to reveal the best places to visit for a mindful walk in the UK.”

This comes in time for Mental Health Awareness Week 2025, taking place from May 12 to May 18.