News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

The Tynemouth Castle Inn prepares for grand opening after redevelopment of the Park Hotel site

The Tynemouth Castle Inn will officially open on Monday, November 6 after nearly two years of work renovating what used to be the Park Hotel.
By Craig Buchan
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:04 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 16:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Art Deco venue overlooking Tynemouth Longsands was acquired by Newcastle-based hospitality firm The Inn Collection Group in April 2021 and has since had over £10m invested in its remodelling.

It now features 72 rooms and a refurbished bar and dining area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People partner at The Inn Collection Group Jake Henderson, who is responsible for recruiting and training staff, said: “I think it has been a long time coming and that we have all been really excited to be a part of it.

Bar staff at The Tynemouth Castle Inn are preparing to serve customers from Monday. (Photo by Northumberland Gazette)Bar staff at The Tynemouth Castle Inn are preparing to serve customers from Monday. (Photo by Northumberland Gazette)
Bar staff at The Tynemouth Castle Inn are preparing to serve customers from Monday. (Photo by Northumberland Gazette)
Most Popular

“I know it is a really anticipated site and everyone has been really excited to have it ready to use, so it is just nice to be able to welcome people through the doors now.”

Work on the property has included the construction of Oswins fish and chip shop and Cones ice cream parlour, which will be operated by The Inn Collection Group but are not due to open for a couple more weeks.

The 80-year-old venue also has a new outdoor dining area with views out to sea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Main menu items include steaks, seafood, pizzas, pub classics, and traditional desserts, and the restaurant will also offer brunch and light bites between 10am and 5pm.

The Tynemouth Castle Inn has undergone a multi-million pound refurbishment. (Photo by Northumberland Gazette)The Tynemouth Castle Inn has undergone a multi-million pound refurbishment. (Photo by Northumberland Gazette)
The Tynemouth Castle Inn has undergone a multi-million pound refurbishment. (Photo by Northumberland Gazette)

After a launch event for the venue, Jake was “really confident” that the staff are ready for the opening.

He said: “Seeing them behind the bar and ready to serve customers on Monday fills me with a lot more confidence that it is going to run really well.

“The team is great and it is amazing to be able to give them a really amazing site to be able to build a career in with the group.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Management staff at the inn have been selected from the group’s existing properties.

The dining area at the venue has been completely remodelled. (Photo by Northumberland Gazette)The dining area at the venue has been completely remodelled. (Photo by Northumberland Gazette)
The dining area at the venue has been completely remodelled. (Photo by Northumberland Gazette)

It has also hired some staff through an employability scheme in partnership with North Tyneside Council and the Newcastle United Foundation.

17-year-old Scarlett McDougall, a graduate of the scheme, said: “We had to go to The Commissioners Quay Inn [in Blyth] so we could get first hand experience there, so it would prepare us for this.

“It is an iconic place so it is going to be so busy. It has to live up to what it used to be, but I am sure we can do it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Josh Pearce, 17, who was also recruited through the scheme, said: “The Tynemouth Castle Inn is a big change to the area and I think people are going to be shocked when they see what The Inn Collection Group has actually done to the building.

“It is going to be great for the locals who actually know this as the Park Hotel, who will now be able to come in and see the positive impact we have had on the building.”

He added: “It is great on them for hiring us but also for the young people in the area, where it is quite hard for us to get work, especially with a good employer who looks after us.”

Related topics:Newcastle