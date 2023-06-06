The hospitality and accommodation venue overlooking Tynemouth Longsands, previously known as The Park Hotel, is being redeveloped by new owners The Inn Collection Group and is due to open later this year.

The Newcastle-based firm has partnered with North Tyneside Council and Newcastle United Foundation to offer a week of training in the company’s operations, visits to other businesses in the portfolio, and customer service workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Steven Phillips, North Tyneside Council cabinet member for inclusion, employment, and skills, said: “North Tyneside is a great place to work, and we are delighted to be working alongside The Inn Collection Group and Newcastle United Foundation to provide these fantastic opportunities for local people.

The Tynemouth Castle Inn is currently being redeveloped.

“Our specialist employment and skills team is on hand to offer support and guidance to those interested in employment here, and the pre-employment training week is a brilliant way to build your skills and confidence and find out more about what the roles will entail.

“We look forward to seeing the Tynemouth Castle Inn opening soon. It is a great addition to an already fantastic offer along our coastline and it is brilliant to welcome another successful company to North Tyneside.”

Candidates on the programme will also be supported through the job application and interview process for a permanent role when the venue opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme covers various different roles, including management, front of house, housekeeping, and kitchen positions, and has already had over 200 expressions of interest.

Jessica Dixon, senior employment and apprenticeships coordinator at Newcastle United Foundation, said: “Through our foundation’s employability support programme, NU Futures, we work every day with young adults taking their first steps into the world of work.

“It is our deep understanding of our region’s employers that means we successfully equip candidates with the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to secure their desired roles.

“With interviews guaranteed at the end of our employment week, we know this programme will be popular and would encourage anyone interested to sign up to this amazing opportunity as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad