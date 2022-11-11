The venue overlooking Longsands beach will be rebranded as The Tynemouth Castle Inn after the multi-million pound redevelopment.

On the headland to the south east of the inn, the fortifications from which the new name is derived are believed to have been present from the 11th century until the mid-20th century.

The art-deco building was acquired by Newcastle-based hospitality firm The Inn Collection Group in April 2021 and construction has already begun.

The site is currently under construction.

Zoe Cooper, marketing manager for The Inn Collection Group, said: “The Tynemouth Castle Inn is going to be an exciting place for visitors from both Tyneside and further afield and we’re very excited to confirm the new identity.

“The new look gives the site its own style whilst embracing its position as part of the wider group, and we hope people are going to embrace it once we reopen.”

As well as the new name and crest, the refurbishments include the remodelling of the current bar and dining areas along with the site’s rooms.

A two-storey extension with additional bedrooms will replace the old functions area, and a new single-storey construction will add a fish and chip takeaway and ice cream parlour.

A 3D rendering of the premises once reconstruction work is complete.

New outdoor seating areas and terraces with 180 degree views of the coast will be added too.

The venue will become family, dog, and outdoor enthusiast friendly in a bit to attract beach-goers and cyclists.

Gateshead-based STP Construction are leading the project, with GSS Architecture the lead designer.

