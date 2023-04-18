News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
3 hours ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
4 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
7 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
7 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
8 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

New beach leisure development in Blyth to get new bar and bistro, and coffee shop and hairdressers due to open any day now

Recently built leisure and retail development The Links at South Beach has announced a new tenant has signed, with other businesses set to open imminently.

By Craig Buchan
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read

With construction now complete on the Blyth project’s first phase, Breeze, a bar, bistro, and events venue, will move into the development and is hoped to be ready to open from mid-May or early June.

Prudhoe based coffee shop Caffe Ginevra, opening its second Northumberland cafe, and unisex hairdressers Shorelocks are due to open at The Links this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bakery chain Greggs has already opened a shop at the development and Co-op has agreed to take on a unit, but an opening date has not yet been fixed.

Construction is complete on the first phase of The Links at South Beach.Construction is complete on the first phase of The Links at South Beach.
Construction is complete on the first phase of The Links at South Beach.
Most Popular

Stuart Hall of Kingsmead Developments, the developer behind the project, said: "Reaching completion of phase 1 is a fantastic milestone for our South Beach development.

“A number of retailers will be opening to the public this month and following our recent letting to Breeze, another exciting new business will soon be arriving here in Blyth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Given the prominence of the scheme we are confident that lettings will be secured for the final three units in the coming months."

A 1,200sq ft unit for a hot food business is still available at the development, as well as a 1,103sq ft unit on the main terrace and a 4,520sq ft unit on the first floor with views of the beach.

Co-op, Greggs, Shorelocks, Caffe Ginevra, and now Breeze are confirmed tenants of the development.Co-op, Greggs, Shorelocks, Caffe Ginevra, and now Breeze are confirmed tenants of the development.
Co-op, Greggs, Shorelocks, Caffe Ginevra, and now Breeze are confirmed tenants of the development.

Two acres of adjacent land, formerly occupied by derelict farm buildings, have been cleared to make way for the second phase of the scheme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
New Greggs opens in Blyth at recently completed retail development
Related topics:GreggsBlythCo-OpNorthumberland