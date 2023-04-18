With construction now complete on the Blyth project’s first phase, Breeze, a bar, bistro, and events venue, will move into the development and is hoped to be ready to open from mid-May or early June.

Prudhoe based coffee shop Caffe Ginevra, opening its second Northumberland cafe, and unisex hairdressers Shorelocks are due to open at The Links this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bakery chain Greggs has already opened a shop at the development and Co-op has agreed to take on a unit, but an opening date has not yet been fixed.

Construction is complete on the first phase of The Links at South Beach.

Stuart Hall of Kingsmead Developments, the developer behind the project, said: "Reaching completion of phase 1 is a fantastic milestone for our South Beach development.

“A number of retailers will be opening to the public this month and following our recent letting to Breeze, another exciting new business will soon be arriving here in Blyth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the prominence of the scheme we are confident that lettings will be secured for the final three units in the coming months."

A 1,200sq ft unit for a hot food business is still available at the development, as well as a 1,103sq ft unit on the main terrace and a 4,520sq ft unit on the first floor with views of the beach.

Co-op, Greggs, Shorelocks, Caffe Ginevra, and now Breeze are confirmed tenants of the development.

Two acres of adjacent land, formerly occupied by derelict farm buildings, have been cleared to make way for the second phase of the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad