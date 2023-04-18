New beach leisure development in Blyth to get new bar and bistro, and coffee shop and hairdressers due to open any day now
Recently built leisure and retail development The Links at South Beach has announced a new tenant has signed, with other businesses set to open imminently.
With construction now complete on the Blyth project’s first phase, Breeze, a bar, bistro, and events venue, will move into the development and is hoped to be ready to open from mid-May or early June.
Prudhoe based coffee shop Caffe Ginevra, opening its second Northumberland cafe, and unisex hairdressers Shorelocks are due to open at The Links this month.
Bakery chain Greggs has already opened a shop at the development and Co-op has agreed to take on a unit, but an opening date has not yet been fixed.
Stuart Hall of Kingsmead Developments, the developer behind the project, said: "Reaching completion of phase 1 is a fantastic milestone for our South Beach development.
“A number of retailers will be opening to the public this month and following our recent letting to Breeze, another exciting new business will soon be arriving here in Blyth.
“Given the prominence of the scheme we are confident that lettings will be secured for the final three units in the coming months."
A 1,200sq ft unit for a hot food business is still available at the development, as well as a 1,103sq ft unit on the main terrace and a 4,520sq ft unit on the first floor with views of the beach.
Two acres of adjacent land, formerly occupied by derelict farm buildings, have been cleared to make way for the second phase of the scheme.