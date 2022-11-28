A CGI of the 4,520 sq ft first floor, which is available to rent, which has fantastic views of the beach.

The Links at South Beach is set to welcome bakery giant Greggs and local beauty salon Shorelocks when finishing touches are made next month.

In recent weeks two further lettings have been agreed, including with Prudhoe-based Italian coffee house Caffe Ginevra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

North East retail property consultancy @retail is currently taking enquiries from more potential occupiers hoping to be part of the project by Blagdon Estate and Kingsmead Developments, which will also feature a Co-op convenience store in the largest of the units, spanning 3,760 sq ft.

Phase 1 of the new coastal hub will be completed in December.

@retail will also soon confirm details of a bistro bar and events business that is set to move into unit 1a at the new coastal hub.

Meanwhile, two acres of adjacent land, formerly occupied by derelict farm buildings, have now been cleared to make way for phase two of the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is proposed that this will feature a hotel and gastropub to bring further visitors to this vibrant part of Blyth, where the long, wide beaches form part of a designated area of Special Nature Conservation, popular with families, cyclists, day trippers, water sports enthusiasts and residents.

Anthony Finn of Caffe Ginerva, which offers Sicilian deli treats such as traditional cannoli with premium coffee and home-made ice cream, said: “As a Northumberland-based company, we’re proud to be part of this new and exciting phase in Blyth’s history, and can’t wait to open our doors at South Beach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Finn of Caffe Ginerva and Jonathan Chapman of @retail.

@retail’s associate director Jonathan Chapman said: “This is an incredible time for Blyth, with 600 homes having been built in the area over the last decade, and more still planned, including nearly 400 at Persimmon’s South Shore, along with forthcoming plans for a new train station – all of which is contributing to the area’s rising visitor numbers."

Advertisement Hide Ad