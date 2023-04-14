News you can trust since 1854
New Greggs opens in Blyth at recently completed The Links at South Beach retail development

Bakery chain Greggs has today opened its latest shop in Blyth at a new retail and leisure park.

By Craig Buchan
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read

The shop at The Links at South Beach development will be open daily from 6.30am until 9pm.

Seating areas are available in the shop, as is the click-and-collect feature available on the company’s app.

Shop manager Andy Bayliss said: “We cannot wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand new shop.

Greggs has opened a shop at the new South Beach developmentGreggs has opened a shop at the new South Beach development
“We have got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats, and savouries available for takeaway or click and collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Blyth has brought 16 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Greggs now has more than 2,300 stores across the UK after being founded in Newcastle in 1939.

