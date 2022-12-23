Bart and Taylor is planning to convert the Grade II listed former Barclays Bank building on Wooler High Street into a restaurant and bar.

Last year, it opened Adam and Eve on Alnwick’s Clayport Street following a £200,000 investment and it has since forged a fine reputation for the local produce on its menu.

The former Barclays in Wooler is set to be converted into a restaurant.

The hospitality firm has already started recruiting staff for its new brasserie concept and has lodged applications seeking change of use permission and listed building consent from Northumberland County Council.

Its recent advertisement for a head chef also highlights the forthcoming opening of the Ad Gefrin whisky distillery and visitor centre ‘which greatly adds to the attraction of the town’.

A planning report on its behalf outlines its plans for the former bank, built in 1863 but empty since Barclays left in 2018.

It states: ‘All original features have been removed from the ground floor of the building during previous refurbishment/modernisation works, leaving only modern finishes remaining.

‘The kitchen for the proposed new restaurant is to be within the rear extension area. Extraction/ventilation will be required for this, in the form of new metal grills on two external walls of the extension.

‘Listed building consent is therefore required to undertake the proposals, which will give the currently vacant building a suitable use which can be utilised by locals and tourists alike.

‘The remaining traditional architectural features of the building will be retained, and no works will be undertaken to the principal elevation of the property.’

‘Careful consideration has been given to the proposals, to help achieve a design consistent with detailing of the existing and surrounding buildings.

‘The scale, style and materials used for the proposals are to retain and reinstate the remaining character of the property and is not therefore detrimental to the local conservation area.

‘In our opinion the proposals to the property are in keeping with the existing property and will not detract from its historical importance.’

