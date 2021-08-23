Alnwick gastropub helping to showcase local produce after £200,000 investment

Adam and Eve has opened on Clayport Street following an extensive refurbishment of what was previously Mr Fox.

The £200,000 investment has been overseen by Bart and Taylor, a small independent hospitality group with venues in London and the North East.

Head chef Adina Lonsdale, who has worked at the 3 Rosette Inverlochy Castle Hotel and Michelin Star accredited Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh, said: "Here at Adam and Eve we are dedicated to showcase the freshness and quality of Northumberland produce, by using as many local suppliers as we possibly can, including local farmers and of course the abundance of incredible seafood, all cooked fresh to order.”

Some of the local suppliers.

Over the years the building has also been home to the Alnwick Arms, JWs and the Three Tuns.

However, the renovation – which has also seen the creation of an attractive terrace and garden for al fresco dining – makes it virtually unrecognisable from its previous guises.

The flooring has been salvaged from an old whiskey barrel house, which belonged to Chivas (whisky).

Lighting has been reclaimed from American and Japanese warships.

The bar.

Wood panelling behind the bar has been reclaimed from old cattle barns (the same as used in Soho Farmhouse).

Old Red Oak has come from an old Cornish corn mill.

And finally the wood next to the booths came out of an old RAF aircraft hanger in Yorkshire.

Adam and Eve is open Tuesday - Thursday 11am to 11pm, Friday - Saturday 11am to 1am and Sunday 11am to 10pm for food, drinks and cocktails.

A selection of the dishes on offer.