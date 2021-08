Adam and Eve opens on Clayport Street following an extensive refurbishment of what was previously Mr Fox.

Over the years the building has also been home to the Alnwick Arms, JWs and the Three Tuns.

Take a sneak peek if you haven’t been yet with these 14 pictures.

1. Table for four Adam and Eve has opened on Clayport Street.

2. Bar The well-stocked bar.

3. Adam and Eve Tables in Adam and Eve.

4. Spirits A range of local gins are on sale.