Since it’s the summer holidays AND International Beer Day, we’re marking the occasion with a round-up of some Northumberland pub gardens and outdoor spaces for you to visit.

We may not always be able to rely on the weather, even in August, but we CAN rely on the county’s bars and pubs to provide a great choice of drinks and a good time with loved ones.

So let’s take a closer look at the origins of the beer celebration day and some of the places you can visit in Northumberland this weekend, as chosen by the Gazette readers.

Northumberland Gazette readers have been shouting out their favourite pub gardens and outdoor spaces.

What is International Beer Day?

First marked in 2008, International Beer Day is recognised every year on the first Friday in August – the perfect day of the week to enjoy a pint of the good stuff.

It’s a global day of celebration for bars, breweries and pubs alike with lovers of the drink encouraged to raise a glass and toast their favourite tipple.

Organisers say the event is celebrated in more than 200 cities across the world.

Where can I visit a pub garden in Northumberland?

There are plenty of top notch bars and pubs across Northumberland to visit for that all-important after-work pint.

Since there’s no better recommendation than that of a loyal customer, we turned to the Northumberland Gazette’s readers to shout out their favourite sunshine spots for a cold one.

Here are some of their suggestions from the Gazette’s Facebook page:

Angie’s Tavern, Amble

The Bamburgh Castle Inn, Seahouses

Bird in Bush Public, Elsdon

Brewis Beer Co, Amble

The Craster Arms, Beadnell

Dunstanburgh Castle Hotel, Embleton

Joiners Arms, Morpeth

Manor House Hotel, Holy Island

Masons Arms, Warkworth

The Olde Ship Inn, Seahouses

The Red Lion Inn, Alnmouth

Rigg & Furrow, Acklington Park Farm

Seahouses Golf Club, Seahouses

The Shepherd’s Rest, Amble

The Three Wheat Heads Inn, Thropton

The Turks Head, Rothbury

What makes the perfect pint?

Let’s look at what goes into pouring the perfect beer.

Hold your glass at a 45-degree angle, just below the tap – make sure it doesn’t touch!

Open the tap quickly and swiftly, filling the glass halfway.