Carving out a new life following cataract surgery – and a meeting with ‘Iris’

Len Browne, 71, from Durham, is back to enjoying his hobby of wood carving after NHS cataract surgery at Optegra Eye Clinic Newcastle resolved his cloudy vision. And little did he know that he was one of the first patients to begin his treatment journey by chatting to Iris, Optegra’s AI assistant. This meant he could start the process at any time of day or night to suit him.

Len said: “I had an initial online appointment to provide all my basic information – it wasn’t until I was about halfway through answering the questions that I realised I wasn’t speaking to an actual person but a computer!

“When you talk to AI and technology it can sometimes feel clinical but Iris didn’t sound like that at all, it was a very positive experience. Iris was very personable and the whole process was very easy and positive. I also think it’s a very clever name!”

Len first discovered he had cataracts after a routine eye test. “I’d had an eye test and upgraded my glasses, but my vision was still not quite right. I am an amateur woodcarver and turner, making all kinds of wooden objects from small birds and walking sticks to Victorian style rocking horses. However poor eyesight and sharp tools are not a good combination so sadly I had to put the chisels away. A subsequent visit to my local optician revealed I had a cataract in my right eye,” he explained.

Len Browne can enjoy woodworking again

Len was referred to Optegra Eye Clinic Newcastle, where he met Iris, and was surprised at the speed in which he was offered an appointment. “I only had to wait a couple of weeks, which was brilliant.”

Two weeks after his appointment with Iris, Len went to the clinic for his surgery. “I can’t fault the Optegra staff, they were all tremendous. I never felt apprehensive or nervous, or that I was part of a conveyor belt of patients. I was made to feel special and welcomed, which is just what you need when facing eye surgery. They are giving people back their quality of life which is wonderful.

“My vision is now excellent – I can’t believe how much light is now coming into my eye. I am back to my wood carving which brings me so much joy and even simple tasks like shopping are so much easier. I would say to anyone considering surgery, just go for it as the results are immeasurable.”

Nicola Young, Head of AI at Optegra said: “Healthcare is changing with great opportunities to improve patient experience with the use of AI. Our very carefully created assistant, Iris, can start the patient’s treatment journey very quickly.

“The first stage is for patients to respond to questions about their eyes and general health, and by using Iris, this can take place at any time of day or night that suits the patient. If they have any issues they can request a call from the team instead. So it is very convenient and can take place quickly without having to wait for an appointment. This, in turn, also frees up our clinicians’ time so they can see more patients in clinic for treatment.

“We are delighted that Mr Browne found this a seamless process and was then able to be treated quickly to restore his excellent vision.”

Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services. Established in 2007, with its first hospital opening in 2008, it has completed over one million eye procedures from its 40 eye hospitals across the UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Holland.

As well as providing private vision correction treatments – from lens replacement and laser eye surgery to implantable contact lenses – Optegra treats cataract surgery both privately and through its partnership with the NHS.

Optegra also treats medical conditions AMD and glaucoma; and has launched the first ever treatment for people with the Dry form of AMD.

Optegra brings together leading-edge research, medical expertise and state-of-the-art surgical equipment. It performs more than 140,000 treatments annually, both private and publicly funded. Its top ophthalmic surgeons are renowned for their areas of expertise, offering excellent clinical outcomes and great patient service.