‘Warm and welcoming’ Ashington school praised by Ofsted

Children at an Ashington school won praise from Ofsted inspectors who described them as “happy and well behaved” and “kind and respectful of each other”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pupils at St Aidan’s Catholic Primary, part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, were also said to demonstrate good manners while being polite, conducting themselves well and enjoying school.

“They understand the behaviour expectations in school,” states the report. “Pupils like the reward systems in place, particularly when these achievements are shared with parents. Many pupils strive to be ‘star of the week’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In lessons, pupils help each other if they get stuck. They listen attentively when their classmates are explaining an answer.

Pupils at St Aidan's Catholic Primary School celebrate Ofsted experience

“Adults and pupils have good relationships, which creates a calm atmosphere for pupils to learn in. The school is warm and welcoming.”

Staff at St Aidan’s were also singled out by the inspectors, along with the school’s “broad and ambitious” curriculum, which enables children to both secure knowledge and apply it confidently.

“Over the past year, the school has made great strides, and, thanks to the unwavering dedication and hard work of the team, you’ll see the high standards and success we’ve achieved,” said St Aidan’s Executive Headteacher, David Sutcliffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both Deputy Headteacher Julie Teer and I couldn’t be prouder.

Pupils at St Aidan's Catholic Primary School celebrate Ofsted experience

“I would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our families for their ongoing support and commitment to St Aidan’s and their children’s success. The support from the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust has been instrumental in driving the school’s progress and improvement.”

The recent Ofsted report, which was ungraded, says teachers regularly check what pupils know and also what they don’t. It also says the school has maintained its previous status of being a ‘good’ school.

“Teachers adapt the curriculum to help pupils keep up and stay on track. Pupils achieve well. Published results at the end of Key Stage 2 are significantly above the national average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Actions carried out by the new leadership team have had a positive impact across all parts of the school.”

St Aidan’s new Early Years outdoor learning area was also highlighted by the inspectors, along with the school’s extra-curricular activities.

“The school’s personal development programme teaches pupils to be respectful, responsible citizens,” they wrote. “Pupils take part in community events, such as singing at a local supermarket, making cards for local elderly residents, and supporting the food bank.

“They also learn about global initiatives, such as Mary’s meals. Pupils have a good understanding of charity and the world beyond Ashington.”

School governance is a strength, the report adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Governors and trustees know the schools’ strengths and areas for development. They provide challenge and support to school leaders.

“Staff well-being and workload are carefully considered. Staff feel valued and enjoy working at the school.”