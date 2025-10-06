Top-rated Morpeth school opens doors to new pupils

Pupils love attending St Robert's Catholic First School

A school that’s loved by its children is opening its doors to prospective new pupils and their families over the coming weeks.

Ofsted inspectors reported in May that St Robert’s Catholic First School in Morpeth was somewhere pupils “love attending”, and where they “show exemplary attitudes to their learning”.

They also praised St Robert’s, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, for its “ambitious curriculum” and said: “The school has an ambitious vision for all pupils to achieve highly.”

With spaces in Nursery and Reception available from September 2026, parents and carers are invited to contact the school to arrange a visit, where Headteacher David Sutcliffe will be on hand to conduct a tour.

Among the many facilities on offer, a highlight is the Forest School provision, which received an honourable mention in the Ofsted Report.

There will also be the opportunity to meet St Robert’s Early Years Foundation Stage staff members – along with the school dog.

“At the heart of our town, and nestled within beautiful church grounds, our First School offers a truly unique start to education,” said Mr Sutcliffe. “As the only town centre school, we combine a nurturing environment with rich experiences.

“Guided by our core values – ‘Be Respectful’, ‘Be Honest’, ‘Be Kind’, ‘Be Spiritual’, and ‘Be the Best That You Can Be’ – we create a space where every child is encouraged to thrive, grow, and shine.”

“We warmly invite you to visit our school and see why we’re so proud of our community,” he continued.

“With a strong 2025 Ofsted Report, a dedicated team of experienced staff, enriching forest school provision, and even our friendly school dog, Honey, bringing joy to the children each day, we believe our school offers the perfect environment for young learners to thrive.”

To book a personal visit, contact the school office on: 01670 512031