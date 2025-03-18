Northumberland College provide SEND students with employment opportunities
The college recently received an Outstanding rating from Ofsted across all areas, including its delivery of high needs support and supported internship programme – a national priority to help young people with SEND into employment.
The specific needs of individual students are monitored daily by college staff, with bespoke adjustments made which may include access to a different curriculum model, an increase in staffing, or access to other professional bodies.
Students are also able to be involved in employment and work experience opportunities – these can be based within the college or with local employers. As part of the ‘Talent Pool’ initiative over the past year, students have worked within the college’s catering, estates team, and admin teams.
These experiences aim to give young people an opportunity to demonstrate and develop their personal, social, communication and employability skills and also build friendships.
Lee Lister, campus principal for Kirkley Hall and Strategic SEND Lead for Education Partnership North East said: “We are extremely proud of the success of our internship programme at Northumberland, in partnership with two employers in particular - Places Leisure and DFN Project Search.
“It helps us to cater for young people with identified learning difficulties and or disabilities and together with our learning support staff at the college, the programmes we offer meet the needs of individuals.”
DFN Project Search is a transition to work programme committed to transforming the lives of young adults with a learning disability and autism or both.
DFN Project Search works hard to demonstrate how young people with a learning disability can enrich the workforce, bring skills and talent, encourage greater diversity and meet a real business need.
Sarah Palmer, programme specialist at DFN Project Search said: “This partnership has been incredible from the very beginning. Places Leisure has consistently gone above and beyond to make the interns and job coach feel truly welcomed within the organisation, providing them with fantastic opportunities.
“Northumberland College has also played a crucial role in supporting both the interns and the business, collaborating to break down barriers for people with SEND. I'm excited to see how this programme continues to grow and evolve.”
