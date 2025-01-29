Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at a nursery in Cramlington are ‘immensely proud’ following their recent outstanding Ofsted inspection as they work to increase accessibility measures.

Kids Planet Southfield recently received their Ofsted report with outstanding results across all areas. The report revealed: ‘Children display high levels of confidence and self-esteem. They demonstrate that they feel safe and secure in the staff’s care. For example, pre-school children are very confident to approach visitors and show them what they can do’.

It also reported that ‘Children listen intently and respond well. Staff sit at children’s level and encourage them to be active and engage in their play. They listen to children and ask open questions. This helps all children to feel valued and important.’

Lizzie Dickson, nursery manager at Kids Planet Southfield, said: “I am immensely proud of our Ofsted report and everything we have achieved over the last 12 months. Our nursery is truly a second home, made up of our amazing families and the team that work here.

The children at Kids Planet celebrate their 'outstanding' Ofsted result.

"The staff are dedicated to providing the very best care and education and we are delighted that this has been recognised.”

In an effort to reflect on the ways the nursery can improve and adapt, Kids Planet recently put up a tipi in the garden to accommodate pre-school children as the nursery expands, as well as adding in low-level sinks and new doors to some rooms to make sure children have easy access.

The nursery have also began to provide engaging activities reflective of each child’s needs and interests – including yoga and exploring a range of literacy and stories.