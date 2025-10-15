Closure threat hangs over two schools in Northumberland as consultation launched on their future

A consultation has been launched on plans that could see two Northumberland first schools close.

The proposals would see Mickley First School amalgamated with Broomley First School in Stocksfield on the same site, while Prudhoe Castle First School would join with Ovingham First School.

The reorganisation could begin as soon as next September, with plans to rename the schools to reflect the amalgamations.

The Cheviot Learning Trust, the academy chain that runs the schools, blames “low birth rates” in the area meaning “the educational landscape is changing”.

Mickley First School. Photo: Google Streetview.

The trust, which has six first schools in the wider area, say the number of pupils entering reception classes has fallen significantly over the last six years.

In 2019, 122 pupils started reception across those six schools – by this year, that figure had fallen to 79.

Both schools are rated as “good” by the education watchdog Ofsted.

Coun Angie Scott, who represents the Prudhoe West with Mickley ward: “I was advised that parents would be informed of the trust’s intention to consult on the future of both Mickley and Castle First Schools. While I recognise that the trust has a duty to review provision, it is absolutely vital that this process is transparent, fair, and genuinely listens to the views of local people.

Prudhoe Castle First School. Photo: Google Streetview.

“These schools are an important part of our communities, and I urge the trust’s leadership to fully consider the impact on pupils, families, and staff before making any decisions. Local voices must be at the heart of this consultation.”

The schools have places for up to 150 pupils. Less pupils leads to an “instability” in funding, meaning schools struggle to afford staff, resources and equipment. Many of the schools are forecasting deficit budget positions already, with the total deficit expected to rise from £56,408 in the last financial year to £777,184 by the end of the 2028/29 financial year.

The trust claims amalgamation will offer “educational benefits” including guaranteed places, stronger peer groups, high quality provision and enhanced SEND provision. There is also a pledge to support pupils during the transition process, with planned transition days and times for both pupils and staff

For teaching staff, the trust has said that staff would be offered roles at the new school or in the “broader organisation” should they wish to continue “wherever possible”. The trust says avoiding redundancies is a “key commitment”.

The proposal to relocate to Broomley and Ovingham respectively is based on the fact that Mickley First School and Prudhoe Castle buildings are in “poorer condition”.

The Cheviot Learning Trust has said that the views of parents “are very important”. The consultation formally opens today (Thursday) and will run until November 26. The outcome will be communicated to stakeholders by January 9.

Any changes will need to be approved by the Department for Education, with submissions to be made following the January deadline and a decision expected by March.

Two engagement events will be held on October 21 and November 4 at Prudhoe Community High School, with senior leaders and representatives from the relevant local authorities set to atend.