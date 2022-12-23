International energy company RWE will use the port’s redeveloped Bates Clean Energy Terminal as a home for construction of their Sofia wind farm 195km off the North East coast.

A quayside operations base will be built so vessels constructing the 1.4 gigawatt project can begin regular visits from March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once construction is completed, however, operation of the wind farm will take place at the firm’s base in Grimsby.

Offices will be constructed on the quayside for the project.

Matthew Swanwick, RWE’s project director of Sofia, said: “Choosing the base for Sofia’s offshore construction has been a key decision as it will be home to the team for more than three years and will play a vital role in the successful completion of the project.

“The Port of Blyth offers us not only a strategic location and access to a strong marine supply chain but also an impressive new facility that will also ensure a legacy beyond the project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Purpose-built new facilities for RWE offshore planning and coordination personnel, including office space, on-site storage, and car parking, will be provided by the port for the 3.5 years of the project’s construction phase.

The port will retain the facilities after construction is completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy said: “I am delighted that global energy giant RWE has chosen Port of Blyth as their base whilst they build the Sofia Offshore Wind Farm.

“This will bring important new jobs to our area and further cements our position as a global centre for the Renewable Sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also a huge vote of confidence in the Port of Blyth and its world class services.”

This announcement follows Van Oord Offshore Wind UK confirming Port of Blyth will be their base for installing cables at the Sofia farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Lawlor, Chief Executive of Port of Blyth, said: “We are delighted to have been selected by RWE as the base for the construction of such a significant UK development.

“The port is proud to be at the forefront of projects of this scale contributing to the energy transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad