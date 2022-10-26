It was officially opened by the-then Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan last week at an event attended by port stakeholders.

The terminal has been expanded to 17 hectares with two berths, upgraded heavy lift quays and up to five hectares of fully remediated, prime quayside development land.

Funding from the North East Local Enterprise Partnership and North of Tyne Combined Authority contributed to the multi-million pound project.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who was Secretary of State for Transport until Tuesday, cuts the ribbon at the opening of Port of Blyth's redeveloped terminal.

Martin Lawlor, chief executive of Port of Blyth, said: “The opening of the Bates Clean Energy Terminal represents another important milestone in the port’s commitment to the national decarbonisation strategy.

“Just as the Bates Terminal was once instrumental to the coal industry revolution, the terminal is now leading the way in the clean energy revolution.

“With the support of national and regional partners, we have created a unique opportunity for low carbon focused inward investment and are confident that this initiative will help to further expand the significant offshore energy supply chain already located around the Blyth Estuary.”

The port has committed to a decarbonisation strategy for the site and the wider port, involving the electrification of plant, the purchase of a first of its kind Kone ES.6 electric crane, and other low-carbon energy initiatives for new and existing buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Port of Blyth handles traffic at four terminals, with offshore energy becoming their fastest growing revenue stream.