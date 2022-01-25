Port of Blyth will be first in the UK to deploy new electric crane

The eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6 Mobile Harbour Crane.

The strategy at the Port of Blyth has received a further boost via a multi-million pound commitment to its first fully electric heavy lift crane.

The eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6 Mobile Harbour Crane, due for delivery in April, will be the first “Generation 6” model to be deployed in the UK.

Known as one of the UK’s leading offshore energy support bases, the Port of Blyth will utilise the new asset at its relaunched Bates Clean Energy Terminal, itself a major low carbon redevelopment scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Port of Blyth will be the first in the UK to have the eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6 Mobile Harbour Crane.

Thanks to its electrical design concept, the 125-tonne lift capacity crane completely eliminates local carbon emissions and reduces noise to an absolute minimum.

In addition, a smart power management system recovers energy from braking and lowering movements which can then be re-used by other crane functions or fed back into the harbour mains.

Alan Todd, port director at the Port of Blyth, said: “The new crane is an important part of our overall decarbonisation strategy and at the same time will significantly improve lifting capability at our flagship Bates Clean Energy Terminal.

"We look forward to receiving the crane and enhancing support to our growing cluster of offshore energy and low carbon focused customers.”