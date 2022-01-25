Port of Blyth will be first in the UK to deploy new electric crane
A major employer is pushing ahead with its ambitious decarbonisation strategy.
The strategy at the Port of Blyth has received a further boost via a multi-million pound commitment to its first fully electric heavy lift crane.
The eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6 Mobile Harbour Crane, due for delivery in April, will be the first “Generation 6” model to be deployed in the UK.
Known as one of the UK’s leading offshore energy support bases, the Port of Blyth will utilise the new asset at its relaunched Bates Clean Energy Terminal, itself a major low carbon redevelopment scheme.
Thanks to its electrical design concept, the 125-tonne lift capacity crane completely eliminates local carbon emissions and reduces noise to an absolute minimum.
In addition, a smart power management system recovers energy from braking and lowering movements which can then be re-used by other crane functions or fed back into the harbour mains.
Alan Todd, port director at the Port of Blyth, said: “The new crane is an important part of our overall decarbonisation strategy and at the same time will significantly improve lifting capability at our flagship Bates Clean Energy Terminal.
"We look forward to receiving the crane and enhancing support to our growing cluster of offshore energy and low carbon focused customers.”
Ideally positioned midway between Aberdeen and Great Yarmouth, the Port of Blyth is home to a mature supply chain of offshore energy related businesses and the crane is set for a very busy future, servicing offshore wind opportunities in the North Sea in particular.