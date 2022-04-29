Record financial figures for the Port of Blyth

The Port of Blyth has announced record financial results.

The Port of Blyth has announced record financial and operational performance figures for 2021.

Overall Group turnover grew to £25.5million, the highest total in the Port’s 140-year history and up 15% on the previous year, whilst group operating profit grew by 64% to £2.1million.

The major driver for these results was the main port operating business, which landed two major offshore wind related contracts in 2021 and continued to be regarded as one of the UK’s leading offshore energy support bases.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wholly owned forwarding and logistics subsidiary, Transped, also contributed a record £500,000 profit to the year.

Overall volume of cargo handled in the year increased to 0.7 million tonnes while there was a 32% increase of berth utilisation during the year.

Operational performance has also been a keen focus as container handling at the Port’s South Harbour terminal grew to the highest figure since Transped was established in 1997, while the commitment of the Port’s “key workers” ensured that millions of key consumer goods made it quickly from the container service to the supermarket shelf.

The Port maintained an outstanding safety record in 2021, with not a single lost time incident occurring throughout the year.

Martin Lawlor, chief executive of Port of Blyth, said: “To achieve record turnover in a year that contained both Covid and numerous Brexit related challenges is a huge accomplishment.

"Our offshore energy/renewables clients consistently reference our wealth of experience, high service levels and a service safety-first culture as reasons for selecting Blyth and long may that continue.”

Chair of the Board of Commissioners, Geoff Hodgson, added: “Such positive financial results are testament to both the scale of the projects that the Port is attracting to Blyth and the commitment of a superb team.

"With its key role in the renewables sector only set to grow, the future of the Port of Blyth is looking hugely positive.”