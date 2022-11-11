Van Oord Offshore Wind UK Limited will use the port as their cable storage and mobilisation base for the Sofia offshore wind farm.

The North Yorkshire based firm is set to begin installing cables at the site in 2024.

With this contract, 350km of cable will now pass through the Port of Blyth’s Battleship Wharf terminal, prior to their installation at the farm by a cable-laying vessel.

Martin Lawlor, chief executive at the Port of Blyth (far left), Roy Van Loveren, area manager for the UK and Ireland for Van Oord Offshore Wind (centre left), Simon Ford, project manager for Van Oord Offshore Wind (centre right), and Alasdair Kerr, head of commercial at the Port of Blyth. The port will become the cable base for Van Oord's Sofia wind farm.

Martin Lawlor, chief executive of Port of Blyth, said: “We are delighted to have been selected by Van Oord and look forward to working together with them on this project.

“We are proud to be supporting the installation of some of the UK’s most significant offshore wind farms as one of the UK’s leading offshore energy hubs.

“It is also rewarding to be further facilitating the energy transition in the UK.”

Van Oord area manager for the UK and Ireland Roy Van Loveren said: “This flagship engineering, procurement, construction, and installation project requires an experienced offshore wind support base for our cables.

“Having handled thousands of components for both onshore and offshore wind farm developments, it is safe to say that the Port of Blyth is the ideal partner.

“Being a regional partner, we look forward to working together with the port as we progress into the construction phase of this exciting project.”

The wind farm is located on Dogger Bank, 195 km off the north east coast of Britain.

