Britishvolt, the company behind the gigafactory plans, collapsed in January 2023, and takeover plans by Australian startup Recharge have also faltered.

Northumberland County Council’s cabinet will consider backing a new sale of the 235-acre former Blyth Power Station site in Cambois, officially known as Northumberland Energy Park 3, next week.

Councillors will consider approving the sale of the site to cloud and AI data centre firm QTS owned by asset management firm Blackstone, which wants to build one of the largest data centres in Europe at the site.

Proposals for the Britishvolt battery factory at the site are now dead in the water. (Photo by Britishvolt)

The project would involve £10bn of initial inward investment with the potential for further investment between £5bn and £10bn, and is forecast to have a £5bn economic impact on the area.

The new deal hinges on the council’s cabinet agreeing to withdraw the option to buy back the site for £4m should development milestones not be met, and the proposed deal involves a £110m payment to the council to do so.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “Driving growth and jobs is a key priority for this council. Next week, cabinet will consider this really unique opportunity for Northumberland which offers a huge boost to the regeneration and renaissance of the local area.

"The project would represent a significant inward investment of up to £10bn, putting our county at the forefront of developments in the digital economy and delivering over 1,600 direct jobs, including 1,200 long-term construction jobs and over 2,700 indirect jobs over the course of the development.

A concept image of a QTS data centre, which could be built on what was once the Britishvolt site. (Photo by QTS)

“If agreed, the council would receive up to £110m in exchange for amending the buy-back option on the site and use the proceeds to establish a fund that will drive investment, including in the economic corridor along our fantastic new Northumberland Line.

“Through the council’s investment company, Advance, we have worked tirelessly to make this site such an attractive place for global companies to do business. We look forward to considering this opportunity at cabinet next week.

“Northumberland is indeed a land of great opportunities and this potentially significant investment opportunity underlines this.”

Ian Levy, MP for Blyth Valley, said: “I have worked closely with the council and government at every stage to ensure the best possible outcome for the Blyth Estuary, south east Northumberland, and the wider region.

"The initial construction jobs and then the longer-term jobs on the site will continue the transformation of our area and I will be doing everything I can to make sure that as many of these jobs as possible go to local people.