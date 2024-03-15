Owner of Britishvolt site in Northumberland hit with latest financial setback
Australian battery startup Recharge Industries purchased Britishvolt out of administration last year, and with it the former Blyth Power Station site in Cambois.
Britishvolt had been founded to build an electric car battery production plant on the site, representing nearly £4bn of investment, but this never materialised.
Now The Telegraph reports that Recharge is facing a winding up demand by a former board member at Britishvolt.
Ian Lavery, the MP for Wansbeck, said: “This is the latest blow to residents who were promised thousands of good quality green jobs not three years ago.
“With no sign of a battery being produced we have the second company who promised them facing winding up.
“We need to refocus and get real support to deliver jobs on this site as a matter of urgency.”
Recharge is still in default of its deal with administrators Ernst and Young to purchase the site, which is considered one of the most suitable locations for a battery gigafactory in Europe.
It was also ordered to pay one former employee nearly £170,000 worth of unpaid wages by an employment tribunal in December 2023 and more than £71,000 to another ex-employee in January.