EY extends its administration of Britishvolt, partly due to delayed final payment by Recharge Industries
Ernst and Young selected Recharge Industries to take over the Cambois firm, which wanted to build an electric car battery gigafactory, in February.
The Australian startup was also in the early stages of trying to start battery production at a site in Geelong, near Melbourne.
Administration of Britishvolt was due to end in January 2024, but EY wrote to creditors last week asking to extend administration of the firm for another 12 months.
The statement by EY’s joint administrator Joanne Robinson said: “Further time is required to either allow the buyer of the company’s business and the majority of its assets to pay the remaining outstanding deferred consideration, or sell the remaining assets to an alternative purchaser.”
The statement also said EY was still waiting on a final claim from the Redundancy Payments Service before it could make a final payment to creditors.