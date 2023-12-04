The administration of Britishvolt will likely be extended as final payments for the firm, due in August, remain unpaid.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ernst and Young selected Recharge Industries to take over the Cambois firm, which wanted to build an electric car battery gigafactory, in February.

The Australian startup was also in the early stages of trying to start battery production at a site in Geelong, near Melbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Administration of Britishvolt was due to end in January 2024, but EY wrote to creditors last week asking to extend administration of the firm for another 12 months.

EY could look for an alternative buyer for the battery startup. (Photo by Britishvolt)

The statement by EY’s joint administrator Joanne Robinson said: “Further time is required to either allow the buyer of the company’s business and the majority of its assets to pay the remaining outstanding deferred consideration, or sell the remaining assets to an alternative purchaser.”