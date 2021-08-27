Alnwick Playhouse and Northumberland Theatre Company back together again

Northumberland Theatre Company is coming back to Alnwick Playhouse. Picture: Andrew Mounsey

These two much loved cultural organisations are no strangers to each other as they were once located within the same building.

However they had moved in different directions over recent years with Northumberland Theatre Company (NTC) moving into new premises at The Dovecote Centre in Amble whilst the Playhouse received a much-needed £3.3m renovation.

It is no secret that Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the cultural sector and presented many challenges but both the Playhouse and NTC have managed to navigate their way successfully through this period and are looking forward to entertaining audiences once more.

They have decided to join forces to celebrate the end of this closure period and engage as many people as possible in theatre performances.

Alnwick Playhouse has launched its new autumn brochure and NTC are currently in rehearsal for The Importance of Being Ernest by Oscar Wilde which will embark on a regional tour including three shows at Alnwick Playhouse on the main stage on September 3-4.

Also in August, Alnwick Playhouse has commissioned NTC to take theatre out into the community, something which NTC have years of experience at.

NTC shall be performing bite-sized pieces, using a selection of characters, performing set extracts from Oscar Wilde’s classic The Importance of Being Ernest, in informal settings such as cafes and the market square which are not ticketed but happens impromptu, immersing people for a few moments in a classic scene from Oscar Wilde involving cucumber sandwiches and tea.

Playhouse manager Jo Potts said: “It is wonderful to be working with NTC to present The Importance of Being Ernest on the main stage, we trust the company shall be met with a warm welcome back from our audiences.

"The ambition of the pop-up project is to first of all entertain locals and visitors with a unique pop up experience of theatre which is not ticketed or staged but just happens.”

Alnwick Playhouse has outlined plans to return to full capacity for its autumn season and remove social distancing requirements.