Special preview evening looks ahead to autumn programme at Alnwick Playhouse

Alnwick Playhouse.

Playhouse manager Jo Potts is inviting audiences to share an hour long preview in which she invites special guest writers, actors, directors to speak in more detail about their work coming to Alnwick very soon.

She said: “Our preview evenings are a great opportunity to find out more about the programme in a fun and informative way in the main auditorium.

"We use the big screen to play film and theatre trailers, invite writers, actors and directors both professional and local to speak in more detail about their projects and events which are coming up in the programme.

"After such a long closure, we are so excited to celebrate and share the Playhouse programme with everyone and this is a great way to get a sneak preview.”

It takes place on Thursday, September 2 at 6pm. Tickets are £3.50.