Alnwick Playhouse hopes for return to full capacity audiences for autumn season

The venue has been fully re-open since July 19 but has operated at 50% capacity for events in its main auditorium.

However, it is hoping to welcome back audiences in greater numbers for its autumn season.

Visitors are currently asked to wear a face mask which can be removed when seated for food and drink.

Alnwick Playhouse.

Playhouse manager Jo Potts, in her latest newsletter, said: “All the staff team have developed a better understanding of the level of confidence required by audiences to return to the Playhouse through the July and August programme. We have really listened and responded to our audience feedback which has been extremely positive and useful.

"The autumn programme assumes that everything goes to plan and we hit step 4 on the Government road map, so all the shows on sale from September will be without social distancing and at full capacity.

"We shall of course keep our Covid-19 secure measures under review and we have introduced pre-show emails a few days ahead of your visit to remind you of the latest guidance and the steps we are taking to keep the building clean and safe.

"We don’t however have a crystal ball to see into the future and if changes do occur then we shall make change easy for you.

"Where any performances are not permitted to go ahead because of local or national Government restrictions, customers will be offered to transfer their tickets to a rescheduled date or offered a credit note or full refund.

"On behalf of all of the Playhouse team I would like to thank everyone who has supported us during the closure and those who have already returned to enjoy the summer open exhibition in the Gallery, attended a film or a workshop, it is our pleasure to welcome you back.”

The pandemic broke out just three months after the theatre reopened following a £3.3m refurbishment.

Highlights of the autumn season include Kathryn Tickell and the Darkening, Harpy, Jesus Christ Superstar and its Christmas show 'A Viking Christmas'. For more details visit www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk