Northumberland loves the camera.
But did you know that Northumberland actually has a long heritage as a backdrop on the silver screen?
Here are 14 classic movies partly filmed in Northumberland.
1. Alien 3 (1992)
Eagle-eyed viewers may be able to recognise the now demolished Blyth Power Station in this David Fincher-directed film, part of the popular series. Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images
2. Macbeth (1971)
A considerable amount of Roman Polanski’s 1971 Shakespeare adaptation was shot in Northumberland, including at Lindisfarne Castle, Bamburgh Castle, St Aidan’s Church, and North Charlton Moors. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
3. Cul-de-Sac (1966)
Holy Island and Lindisfarne Castle provided the location for Roman Polanski's Cul-de-Sac, starring Donald Pleasance and Lionel Stander, in 1966. Photo: Kimberley Powell
4. The Scarlett Pimpernel (1982)
Partly filmed on Lindisfarne, this film set during the French Revolution starred Anthony Andrews (right), Jane Seymour (middle), and Ian McKellen (left). Photo: Getty Images