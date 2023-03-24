News you can trust since 1854
Some well known, and more niche, classic films were shot in Northumberland.

Billy Elliot, Get Carter, Alien 3, and Macbeth among 14 classic movies filmed in Northumberland

Northumberland loves the camera.

By Craig Buchan
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:54 GMT

There have been plenty of TV shows and blockbuster movies filmed here in recent years, as directors look to take advantage of our beautiful county.

But did you know that Northumberland actually has a long heritage as a backdrop on the silver screen?

Here are 14 classic movies partly filmed in Northumberland.

Eagle-eyed viewers may be able to recognise the now demolished Blyth Power Station in this David Fincher-directed film, part of the popular series.

1. Alien 3 (1992)

Eagle-eyed viewers may be able to recognise the now demolished Blyth Power Station in this David Fincher-directed film, part of the popular series. Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

A considerable amount of Roman Polanski’s 1971 Shakespeare adaptation was shot in Northumberland, including at Lindisfarne Castle, Bamburgh Castle, St Aidan’s Church, and North Charlton Moors.

2. Macbeth (1971)

A considerable amount of Roman Polanski’s 1971 Shakespeare adaptation was shot in Northumberland, including at Lindisfarne Castle, Bamburgh Castle, St Aidan’s Church, and North Charlton Moors. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Holy Island and Lindisfarne Castle provided the location for Roman Polanski's Cul-de-Sac, starring Donald Pleasance and Lionel Stander, in 1966.

3. Cul-de-Sac (1966)

Holy Island and Lindisfarne Castle provided the location for Roman Polanski's Cul-de-Sac, starring Donald Pleasance and Lionel Stander, in 1966. Photo: Kimberley Powell

Partly filmed on Lindisfarne, this film set during the French Revolution starred Anthony Andrews (right), Jane Seymour (middle), and Ian McKellen (left).

4. The Scarlett Pimpernel (1982)

Partly filmed on Lindisfarne, this film set during the French Revolution starred Anthony Andrews (right), Jane Seymour (middle), and Ian McKellen (left). Photo: Getty Images

