4 . Blackadder

The hilarious, much-loved pseudohistorical British sitcom of the 80s selected Alnwick Castle as the background for its first series’ title screen. Now known as Blackadder, the series was actually named ‘The Black Adder’ before it was later changed, and saw Rowan Atkinson riding on horseback through the snow-covered grounds of Alnwick Castle. Photo: Jane Coltman