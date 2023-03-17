Northumberland is one of the most beautiful parts of the country, and TV producers are starting to notice.
There are lots of shows, many of which are available to stream, that have drawn inspiration from the county and been filmed or set here.
1. Vera
ITV’s most-watched drama Vera takes full advantage of the county’s jaw-dropping landscapes. Spotted in the cobbled village of Blanchland, fishing villages Alnmouth, Amble and Craster (pictured) and on the rocky outcrops of The Farne Islands, Vera showcases the North East at its finest. Photo: NOP
2. Frontier
Hollywood star Jason Momoa caused a stir when he was spotted in Bamburgh and Belford during filming for this Netflix series. Photo: NICK AGRO/AFP via Getty Images
3. World’s End
Bamburgh Castle stars as the castle in this CBBC drama that premiered in 2015. Photo: Hannes Becker
4. Blackadder
The hilarious, much-loved pseudohistorical British sitcom of the 80s selected Alnwick Castle as the background for its first series’ title screen. Now known as Blackadder, the series was actually named ‘The Black Adder’ before it was later changed, and saw Rowan Atkinson riding on horseback through the snow-covered grounds of Alnwick Castle. Photo: Jane Coltman