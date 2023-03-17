News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Castle was cast as the magnificent Brancaster Castle in Downton Abbey’s 2015 and 2016 Christmas specials, when the Crawley family are invited to stay and scandals, secrets and budding romances play out.
13 TV shows filmed or set in Northumberland including Vera, Frontier, The Last Kingdom, and Downton Abbey

Northumberland is one of the most beautiful parts of the country, and TV producers are starting to notice.

By Craig Buchan
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:10 GMT

There are lots of shows, many of which are available to stream, that have drawn inspiration from the county and been filmed or set here.

It is not just Hollywood movies that have taken a shine to the region.

Here are 13 TV shows inspired, set, or filmed in Northumberland.

ITV’s most-watched drama Vera takes full advantage of the county’s jaw-dropping landscapes. Spotted in the cobbled village of Blanchland, fishing villages Alnmouth, Amble and Craster (pictured) and on the rocky outcrops of The Farne Islands, Vera showcases the North East at its finest.

1. Vera

ITV’s most-watched drama Vera takes full advantage of the county’s jaw-dropping landscapes. Spotted in the cobbled village of Blanchland, fishing villages Alnmouth, Amble and Craster (pictured) and on the rocky outcrops of The Farne Islands, Vera showcases the North East at its finest. Photo: NOP

Hollywood star Jason Momoa caused a stir when he was spotted in Bamburgh and Belford during filming for this Netflix series.

2. Frontier

Hollywood star Jason Momoa caused a stir when he was spotted in Bamburgh and Belford during filming for this Netflix series. Photo: NICK AGRO/AFP via Getty Images

Bamburgh Castle stars as the castle in this CBBC drama that premiered in 2015.

3. World’s End

Bamburgh Castle stars as the castle in this CBBC drama that premiered in 2015. Photo: Hannes Becker

The hilarious, much-loved pseudohistorical British sitcom of the 80s selected Alnwick Castle as the background for its first series’ title screen. Now known as Blackadder, the series was actually named ‘The Black Adder’ before it was later changed, and saw Rowan Atkinson riding on horseback through the snow-covered grounds of Alnwick Castle.

4. Blackadder

The hilarious, much-loved pseudohistorical British sitcom of the 80s selected Alnwick Castle as the background for its first series’ title screen. Now known as Blackadder, the series was actually named ‘The Black Adder’ before it was later changed, and saw Rowan Atkinson riding on horseback through the snow-covered grounds of Alnwick Castle. Photo: Jane Coltman

