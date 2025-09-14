Top marks from Ofsted for Northumberland manufacturer

The Essity apprentice academy team

An apprentice training academy at one of Northumberland’s largest engineering employers has won praise from Ofsted in its first full inspection since it opened in 2022.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The facility at Prudhoe-based tissue maker Essity was rated ‘Good’ overall, with government inspectors awarding it an ‘Outstanding’ in the Behaviour & Attitudes and Personal Development categories as well as a ‘Good’ in the three remaining areas.

Most Popular

“Our decision to bring our apprentice training completely in-house raised a few eyebrows when we made the decision in 2022. But our bold decision has proved to be the right one,” said training academy leader Zara Dalton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recruiting staff from industry, but with appropriate teaching qualifications, has enabled us to create a unique learning environment – helping to tackle the region’s well-documented skills shortages, invest in local youngsters, and give apprentices the very best start to their careers.

The apprentice academy workshop

“We currently have 20 apprentices enrolled on our level 2 engineering operative apprenticeship, and three on our level 3 engineering technician apprenticeship courses – joining dozens of their predecessors who have gone on to good careers at Essity in Prudhoe, other mills in the UK or its other sites worldwide.

“By throwing out the rule book and instead building an apprentice academy from the ground up, we have created something we are very proud of, and this recognition from Ofsted will hopefully help us to inspire the next generation of engineers and operators.”

Ofsted inspectors highlighted the apprenticeship programme’s wide range of teaching activities – both in the classroom and on the factory floor. Designed to help apprentices develop their knowledge and skills, a high proportion of them achieve a merit or distinction at the end of their training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also praised the company’s successful links with local schools when recruiting new apprentices, and the amount of volunteering activities – with apprentices raising funds for local hospitals, helping with community tree-planting schemes and laying paths to make nature walks accessible to wheelchair users and parents with prams.

Tree planting with the Prudhoe Community Partnership

The Mill’s dedicated apprentice academy team are (left to right) technical training leader Anthony Jeff, business administration apprentice Millie Armory, training academy leader Zara Dalton and technical trainer Mark Horner