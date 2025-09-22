Coldwater features some stunning locations - but where did filming take place? 📺

Coldwater is set in rural Scotland.

It features some stunning locations.

But where did the filming take place?

ITV’s spooky thriller Coldwater will be back with another episode in just a few hours. The show is in the back stretch now and will be over before you know it.

The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln makes his grand return to British TV with the six-part series. See who else is in the cast here.

But where did the filming take place for the show? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Coldwater on TV next?

Ewen Bremner as Tommy in Coldwater | Sister Pictures/ ITV

ITV (and STV in Scotland) is set to broadcast the fourth episode of the series this evening (September 22). The channel is airing the show in double blocks on Sunday and Monday nights, with six episodes in total.

The full boxset is already available to binge watch on ITVX and STV Player. Coldwater is due to start at 9pm this evening.

The preview for episode four, via Radio Times , reads: “John is full of regret over his friendship with Tommy and attempts to voice his suspicions to Fiona, who feels she needs space from her husband. However, she soon learns more than she bargained for when Catriona arrives to deliver a stark warning about Tommy.

“As Fiona's frustrations with John reach boiling point, they culminate in a confrontation with Tommy that spirals dangerously out of control and leads to a startling confession.”

Where is Coldwater filmed?

The village that features in the ITV drama, Coldwater, is not a real one. But filming did take place in rural Scotland.

Radio Times reports that Dunlop, East Ayrshire, was used for the filming. It is located about 20 miles from Glasgow and was used for the main external scenes of the village in the show.

Filming also took place at Glen Fruin and Loch Lomond, according to the website. These were used for scenes such as those taking place in the woods.

Who is in the cast of Coldwater?

The ITV drama features a truly impressive cast beyond just Andrew Lincoln. There might not be many names, but they are very recognisable ones.

Coldwater’s cast includes:

Andrew Lincoln as John

Eve Myles as Rebecca

Ewen Bremner as Tommy

Indira Varma as Fiona

Lorn Macdonald as Angus

Sanjeev Kohli as Malky

Samuel Bottomley as Cameron

Greg Hemphill as Bobby

Lois Chimimba as Catriona

Jonathan Watson as Williams

Dylan Blore as Brick

Gilly Gilchrist as Nathan

Abigail Lawrie as Moira-Jane

Gabriel Quigley as Maggie

David Ireland as Dave

Christopher Colquhoun as Jez

Sacharissa Claxton as Pippa

Carla Langley as Kelly

Anna Hepburn as Mary

Speaking about the show, Andrew Lincoln said: “The truth is it's a brilliant script and there were options to go back to America and do other things, but I couldn't walk away from Coldwater. It was one of those scripts that was really interesting and about lots and lots of things.

“I said to David (Ireland), ‘is this a middle-aged Fight Club?’ And he went ‘absolutely not.’ Then he came back the next day and said ‘if Edward Norton and Helena Bonham-Carter had kids and then moved to the Highlands it might be that.”

Where do you know the cast of Coldwater from?

Andrew Lincoln broke onto the screen in BBC’s This Life in the late 1990s, playing Egg. He was then Simon Casey in Teachers and had a role in the beloved Christmas movie Love Actually.

He eventually shot to global fame for his role as Rick Grimes in the mega-popular zombie series The Walking Dead. He reprised the role for the spin-off The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live last year.

It has been a very busy 2025 for Eve Myles as she is currently starring in the Wales-set BBC drama The Guest. In the thriller she is Fran Sharp, the rich employer of Gabrielle Creevy’s character.

Viewers may recognise her of course as Gwen Cooper in Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood. She was also Ceri Lewis in BBC Wales’ long-running show Belonging.

Ewen Bremner plays Tommy in Coldwater but you may remember him best from the Trainspotting movies. He played Spud in the 1997 classic and its long-awaited sequel T2 in 2017.

He was also Shawn Nelson in Black Hawk Down and Julien in Julien Donkey-Boy. He also played Buttons in the pirate comedy series Our Flag Means Death.

Indira Varma is reunited with her Torchwood co-star Eve Myles in Coldwater. She played Suzie Costello in the BBC spin-off and also has had roles in Luther, HBO’s Rome, and Game of Thrones.

She returned to the world of Doctor Who last year and played The Duchess in the 2024 episode Rogue. She was also in the Kenobi series on Disney Plus, playing Tala Durith.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.