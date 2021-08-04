Stargazing at the Twice Brewed Inn.

Stargazers who book their place at the The Twice Brewed Inn’s observatory from August 11-13 could be treated to a shower of shooting stars.

The Perseid Meteor Shower offers anyone who wishes to cast their eyes skywards the chance to see up to 80 shooting stars every hour during its peak.

But in Northumberland’s Dark Skies Park you could see even more thanks to its minimal light pollution location.

The Twice Brewed’s resident astronomer, Wil Cheung, said: “The Perseid Meteor Shower is one of the prolific shooting star events of the year.

“At a dark sky location like the one we’re lucky enough to have at The Twice Brewed, during the peak we can expect to see up to 120 shooting stars per hour, which is really a sight to behold.

“The Perseids are one of my favourite events to observe, streaks of light randomly appear radiating from the Perseus constellation. I call it nature’s free fireworks display, sometimes two or even three appear at once – it’s just stunning!”

As well as the special Perseids evenings, The Twice Brewed at Bardon Mill – which was recently named North East Rural Pub of the Year in the Countryside Alliance Awards - is also offering a full summer programme of stargazing.

All dates and details can be found at www.twicebrewedinn.co.uk/stargazing

Various packages are available. Prices start at £26 for adults and £18 for 11-17 year-olds for an evening of stargazing.