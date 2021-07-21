The Twice Brewed Inn.

The popular pub, situated on one of the most dramatic stretches of Hadrian’s Wall near Bardon Mill, was one of four businesses in the region recognised and will now go forward to the national finals later in the year.

The judges said that: “The Twice Brewed Inn prides itself on showcasing top quality beer and local produce. The team here go out of their way to make sure you feel welcome.”

The annual celebration of British food and farming saw a record number of nominations, with judging postponed until the spring and taking place virtually due to the Covid pandemic.

Steve Blair, manager at The Twice Brewed Inn.

Presenting the award, Hexham MP Guy Opperman, said: “The Twice Brewed Inn is an amazing pub on Hadrian’s Wall with its own brewery, which employs dozens of locals who provide great food and hospitality on the Wall.”

Steve Blair, manager at The Twice Brewed Inn, said: “We are absolutely delighted to win this award and want to thank everyone who nominated The Twice Brewed.

“We pride ourselves on giving our customers the best time we can while they’re here with us, and after what has been the most challenging year for the hospitality industry, this news gives everyone at The Twice Brewed a lovely boost as we prepare for what will hopefully be a very sunny summer.

“We’re very much looking forward to the national awards later in the year.”

Countryside Alliance Awards director Sarah Lee commented: “This year’s regional finalists are all truly exceptional. We have been overwhelmed by nominations this year.

“The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses and not just their produce or services. They exist to sing the praises of those who work hard to keep our communities and rural economy ticking, but don’t seek the spotlight.

“These awards provide a cause for celebration in a time of great uncertainty in the countryside. Our local produce is second to none and there are many community heroes and businesses worthy of national recognition.”