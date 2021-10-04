Lindisfarne Festival organisers launch new family focused event at North East venue

The Lambton Estate will be the home of Little Lindi.

Little Lindi, from the organisers of the Lindisfarne Festival, will make its debut in July 2022 on the Lambton Estate in County Durham.

Festival founder, Conleth Maenpaa, said: “Ever since we launched Lindisfarne Festival in 2015, we always planned to put together something for families. For a long time, we thought that would mean having a family element at Lindisfarne Festival.

“But as the years have gone by, the over 18s policy has worked well for Lindisfarne and we decided that actually, we wanted to develop and put on an event that was really orientated towards kids.

Festival founder Conleth Maenpaa, far left. Picture: Bruce Sowerby

“Little Lindi will be so much more than just family friendly – it’s going to be completely family focused and a brilliant way to introduce kids to the festival experience.

“At its heart, Little Lindi is about bringing families together to have a great time and discover new ways to have fun with the people who mean most to you.”

The festival will offer a packed and diverse programme of music, circus and theatre performances across a crowd of stages; arts and well-being workshops including yoga, dance, bushcraft, DJing, meditation, circus and food sessions; storytelling tents; an outdoor cinema; creative activities and nature walks.

There will also be hot tubs, den making, orienteering adventures, food to delight all tastes and a whole host of camping and glamping options to ensure families make the most of their outdoor stay.

Little Lindi’s creative director, Rosie Mason, said: “We’re having such a good time devising the programme and planning the site – it really will be a first for the North East - and we can’t wait to see the site fizzing with families and filled with smiling faces next summer.”

Early bird tickets for the three-day event will go on sale on October 7.

Super early bird full festival tickets are priced at £70 for adults and £12.50 for children. Family tickets are available and there are also day tickets and one night options.

For more information, bookings and updates, visit https://littlelindi.lindisfarnefestival.com/