There were three full days of live performances by more than 200 acts across 10 stages at Beal Farm, overlooking Holy Island.

Groove Armada (Saturday night) and Dizzee Rascal (Friday night) put in barnstorming sets as headliners on the main stage for ecstatic audiences who had gathered to make up for lost time.

Here are 13 pictures of the highlights.

1. Groove Armada 1 Groove Armada Photo: James Duncan

2. Dizzee Rascal Dizzee Rascal. Photo: james duncan

3. Conga Doing the conga at the Lindisfarne Festival. Photo: James Duncan

4. Choir Newcastle Voice of the Town Choir. Photo: James Duncan