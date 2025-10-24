Ashington is set to come alive with an exciting programme of free, family friendly events with a host of Halloween highlights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new Animating Ashington Autumn Winter Festival of events comes on the back of the success of the programme earlier this year which saw more than 20,000 people visit and participate in a wide range of parades, family events and visual activities.

Starting this half term from Tuesday, October 28 are a host of events from Mortal Fools, Hirst Welfare, and Northern Butterflies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lineup includes a lively mix of activities for all to enjoy including drama workshops, Halloween-themed arts and crafts, a spooky disco, and creative sessions led by professional artists.

Dancers at last year's Toy Parade during Ashington's Christmas light switch on. (Photo: Ashington Town Council)

Visitors can also enjoy seasonal outdoor fun at the Heart of Woodhorn event with bulb planting at Woodhorn Museum to create a spectacle of floral colour in Spring next year.

Full information on all the scheduled events and dates can be found here.

Six local organisations have been awarded funding through the Animating Ashington Cultural Events Grant Scheme to organise and deliver the events from October to December 2025, featuring arts, entertainment, and seasonal celebrations for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest phase focuses on supporting and strengthening local capacity to deliver event programmes in Ashington.

Later this year the annual Christmas Light Switch-On and Magical Lantern Parade will launch a bumper set of festive activities on Thursday November 13 delivered by Ashington Town Council, with support as part of Animating Ashington.

These include the annual Christmas Light Switch-On and Magical Lantern Parade, a Christmas Craft Market, a creative family day including silent disco, artist workshops, and a light installation bringing the magic of the night sky to the Hirst.

Councillor Richard Wearmouth, Cabinet Member for Business, Growth and Regeneration, said: “It is great to see how Animating Ashington has developed and now gives local organisations an opportunity to build their event delivery capacity, scale-up existing events, trial new ones and work together with the Council to present a vibrant programme that will be fun and creative."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashington Central County Councillor Caroline Ball added: “It’s been a brilliant year with the opening of the award-winning Northumberland Line and this is another opportunity to continue celebrating everything that’s positive and brilliant about our town and community.”