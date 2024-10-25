Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morpeth Town Council is returning once again with a family fun day culminating in a dazzling Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday, November 16.

From noon, residents and visitors can enjoy free rides and face painting, street food and a full schedule of live entertainment all throughout the afternoon on Bridge Street.

Building upon the success of last year’s format, the day will close with Santa, the Mayor and a competition winner taking to the stage to officially light up Morpeth and kick off the Christmas countdown.

Coun Betty Bawn, Mayor of Morpeth, said: “Families can come and enjoy a jam-packed afternoon of fun for free and a much-loved traditional Christmas lights switch-on, while shopping and supporting our fantastic local businesses all throughout the day.

Festive lights and the Christmas tree in front of Morpeth Clock Tower last year. Picture by Anne Hopper.

“We’ll have our live stage outside the Town Hall showcasing some of our brilliant school choirs and local acts to get everyone in the Christmas party spirit. Then at 5pm, the lights will officially be switched on and the event will be closed out with the classic sounds of the Ellington Colliery Brass Band.”

A now classic staple of the day, the reveal of Rutherford & Co’s Christmas window will take place at 3pm during the event. In addition to this, younger visitors will be invited to take part in Santa’s Stamp Search – a scavenger hunt to spot Christmas stamps across Morpeth and return their Christmas letters to post boxes across the town to be in with a chance of winning a festive hamper.

For more information about this and the other activities and attractions, go to Morpeth Town Council’s Facebook and Instagram pages.