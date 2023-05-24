Crowds set to descend on Seahouses for lifeboat fete
The free event will take place around the lifeboat house and harbour on Saturday, May 27 from 10am to 4pm.
The Shannon class all-weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboat will be on display and launching, service calls permitting.
On dry land, there will be musical entertainment, children’s activities and games, cream teas, a tombola, fairground attractions, over 20 craft stalls, and a grand raffle, drawn at 3pm.
The lifeboat crew will also be in attendance to meet visitors and answer questions about their role. There may even be a chance to consider joining the volunteers as part of the boat or shore crew, in the souvenir shop or perhaps help with fundraising.