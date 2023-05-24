The free event will take place around the lifeboat house and harbour on Saturday, May 27 from 10am to 4pm.

The Shannon class all-weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboat will be on display and launching, service calls permitting.

On dry land, there will be musical entertainment, children’s activities and games, cream teas, a tombola, fairground attractions, over 20 craft stalls, and a grand raffle, drawn at 3pm.

Seahouses lifeboat fete is an important fundraising day for the team. Picture: Seahouses RNLI

The lifeboat crew will also be in attendance to meet visitors and answer questions about their role. There may even be a chance to consider joining the volunteers as part of the boat or shore crew, in the souvenir shop or perhaps help with fundraising.

