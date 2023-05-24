News you can trust since 1854
Crowds set to descend on Seahouses for lifeboat fete

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the annual Seahouses lifeboat fete this bank holiday weekend.
By Ian Smith
Published 24th May 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:57 BST

The free event will take place around the lifeboat house and harbour on Saturday, May 27 from 10am to 4pm.

The Shannon class all-weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboat will be on display and launching, service calls permitting.

On dry land, there will be musical entertainment, children’s activities and games, cream teas, a tombola, fairground attractions, over 20 craft stalls, and a grand raffle, drawn at 3pm.

Seahouses lifeboat fete is an important fundraising day for the team. Picture: Seahouses RNLISeahouses lifeboat fete is an important fundraising day for the team. Picture: Seahouses RNLI
    The lifeboat crew will also be in attendance to meet visitors and answer questions about their role. There may even be a chance to consider joining the volunteers as part of the boat or shore crew, in the souvenir shop or perhaps help with fundraising.

    Raffle tickets are on sale now, from the lifeboat shop in Seahouses, the Grace Darling Museum at Bamburgh, or from any crew member.

