The line-up for this year’s Amble Puffin Festival has been announced by organisers.

By Ian Smith
Published 17th May 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 13:14 BST

The main festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, with the usual quirky, arty, nature-based and family fun activities. There’ll be stalls, live music, a seashore safari, sand art, nature walks and talks, a dog show, and of course puffins.

Most activities take place in Amble Town Square, and the beach-based events will be at the Little Shore.

There will be aerial dancers, world music, Latin sambas, tribal dancing and rock music to keep the crowds entertained.

Tommy Noddy the giant puffin will return.
Tommy Noddy the giant puffin will return.
    Amongst the live entertainment, are the Baghdaddies, Salida, Caribbean Crew steel band, the Auckland Shanty Singers – and poet Katrina Porteous will read poetry she wrote for the Amble Bord Waalk sculpture trail.

    Aerial dancers Bare Toed Dance co will also offer the public a chance to have a go on their trapeze.

    Tommy Noddy the giant puffin will also be meeting and greeting visitors of all ages and there will be arts, crafts, children’s amusements, exhibitions and much more.

    To see the Coquet Island puffins in real life (weather permitting), members of the public are encouraged to book a boat trip from Amble harbour.

    Bare Toed Dance.
    Bare Toed Dance.

    Before the main festival weekend, there are two evening events; a talk on the reintroduction of harvest mice to Chevington reserve by Sophie Webster from Northumberland Wildlife Trust on Thursday May 25 and local folk group the Wild Cloudberries will be performing on Friday, May 26.

    For the full lineup, see www.amblepuffinfest.co.uk

    The Baghdaddies. Picture: Brendan Clayton
    The Baghdaddies. Picture: Brendan Clayton
