The sun may be shining over Northumberland, but Bamburgh Castle is already preparing for festivities with the announcement of its 2025 Christmas theme.

Launching in November, this year’s installation has now been revealed as Treasured Tales.

Created by acclaimed theatrical designer Charlotte Lloyd Webber and her award-winning event design team, the castle will take visitors on a journey where the pages of much-loved childhood classics and fairytales will come to life.

The famous fortress’ staterooms will be transformed into a tropical Christmas paradise overflowing with glistening gold, vivid jewelled décor and magical adventures.

Last year's theme at Bamburgh Castle was A Christmas Through Time. (Photo: Stuart Boulton)

Karen Larkin, visitor services manager at Bamburgh Castle said: “It might be midsummer but we’re already dreaming of storybooks and glittering hoards of Christmas gold.

“Treasured Tales is going to be our most incredible Christmas experience yet, with sparkling immersive sets, atmospheric lighting and soundscapes and surprises around every corner.

“It’s a theme that captures the magic of storytelling and the wonder of the festive season. We can’t wait to welcome visitors into a world where their favourite childhood classics come to life with a festive Bamburgh twist.”

Treasured Tales will run from November 8 to January 4. Entry is included with general admission. Winter tickets are on sale now.

Karen added: "We’re in touch with Father Christmas so it’s very likely that you can expect some North Pole magic on your visit, too!”

Special twilight tours as well as personalised meet Father Christmas experiences will be available to book on selected dates with details being announced soon.