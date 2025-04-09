Bamburgh Castle fires up for a cracking Easter with help from medieval catapult

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was the first castle in history to fall to cannon fire. This Easter, Bamburgh Castle will be firing a different sort of projectile of its own - in the form of eggs!

With the help of a trebuchet – a medieval catapult – castle staff are laying down the gauntlet to visiting children to see who can launch their Easter egg the furthest.

Children will be able to decorate and weight their egg before launching it to see how far it can fly.

Bamburgh Castle visitor services manager Karen Larkin said: “We’re all fired up for a brilliant Easter this year in the Castle. Children will be able to test their cluck with our Easter egg flying challenge! We will have our own adjudicators so there will be no risk of ‘fowl’ play of course!”

Easter fun at Bamburgh Castle.

Egg firing at Bamburgh Castle takes place over Easter weekend on Saturday April 19 and Sunday April 20, from 11am – 2pm in the Castle’s Inner Ward and is free with general admission tickets.

As well as egg firing, there’s a host of other events and activities for visitors to the coastal fortress including a royal ‘Eostre’ Viking feast to celebrate the arrival of Spring, craft making and an Easter teddy bear hunt through the Castle’s staterooms.

Full details and dates for all Easter events is available at www.bamburghcastle.com

Tickets are priced at adults £18.75 / children £9.40 / children aged four and under free of charge. Entry is free for Bamburgh Castle annual passholders.