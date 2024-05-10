Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alnwick Town Football Club and Alncom will once again host a charity event this summer.

The event on July 6 at St James’ Park will raise funds for HospiceCare North Northumberland and Walking With The Wounded.

Visitors can expect free fairground rides and bouncy pirate ship, 5-a-side football, raffle and an all day bar from 11am to 6pm.

Alncom managing director Stephen Pinchen said: “We are now on year two of our fundraising mission and we welcome any donations of prizes for the raffle. It’s all about community spirit and a great day for the whole family.”

Last year’s event saw local companies come together with MKM in Alnwick donating an American style fridge for the raffle and prizes from The Leather Mob, Hotspur 1364, Conroys, Newton Hall, Alnwick Golf Club, Turnbull’s, Robinson’s, Elite Fitness and many more.