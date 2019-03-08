Alnwick Playhouse Theatre’s young actors taking centre stage

Alnwick Playhouse’s youth wing is taking part in one of the UK’s largest celebrations of theatre for young people.

National Theatre Connections is a nationwide festival of new plays written specifically for younger thespians.

And the Playhouse Youth Theatre group will be joining in by performing Stuff by Tom Wells at Lindisfarne Annex on Friday, March 15, and Saturday, March 16, at 7.30pm.

Stuff is a play about trying, but not really managing, to help and centres on the throwing of a surprise birthday party.

It is one of ten new plays written for Connections by a selection of the best playwriting talent in the UK and performed by up to 300 schools and youth theatres all over the country.

Young people have the opportunity to get involved in all aspects of creating and staging the play both on and off stage, from set design to costume, lighting and stage management.

More than 150 plays for youngsters have been commissioned by the National Theatre in the project since 1995.

